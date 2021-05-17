Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.