Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Sells $37,835.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 48.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

