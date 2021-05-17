Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

