Interfor (TSE:IFP) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price objective on the stock.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Interfor has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

