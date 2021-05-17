Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $46.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Interfor has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.