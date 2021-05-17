Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

