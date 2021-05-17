Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.88. 75,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,974. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.