Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CVS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

