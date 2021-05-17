Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 910 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $46.76. 50,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,440. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

