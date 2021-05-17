Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 857 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

