Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 373 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.