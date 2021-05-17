Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,448 shares of company stock worth $7,528,492. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

CHH stock opened at $119.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.