Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

