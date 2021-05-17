Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) PT Raised to $13.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of INSE opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.