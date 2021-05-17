Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up 3.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $61,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,282,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

