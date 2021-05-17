Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells $7,499,952.49 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $146.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

