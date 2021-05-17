Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 1,767,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $725.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

