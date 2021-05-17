Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $251,042.80 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RDN stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

