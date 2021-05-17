Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Sells 1,914 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. 365,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.