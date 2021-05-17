Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Sells $75,840.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PBCT opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

