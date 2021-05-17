Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $154,720.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00.

Shares of NKTR opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

