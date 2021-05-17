Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells 12,896 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64.

Steve Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.69. 1,531,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,764. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.27. The firm has a market cap of C$49.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

