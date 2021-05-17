Insider Selling: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.28. 7,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.