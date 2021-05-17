Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DVA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.34. 631,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,035. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

