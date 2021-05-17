Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$35,100.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,705,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,110,368.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Monday, April 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Shares of MBA opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.53 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

