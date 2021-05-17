Insider Buying: BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 165.75 ($2.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.74. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BT.A. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

