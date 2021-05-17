Insider Buying: Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) Insider Acquires A$22,650.00 in Stock

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) insider Mark English purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,650.00 ($16,178.57).

Auric Mining Company Profile

Auric Mining Limited operates as an explorer and developer of gold projects in Western Australia. The company has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Munda Gold Project. It also has interest in Jeffrey Project, and Spargoville Project. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

