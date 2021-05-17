Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Acquires $12,750.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

