InsaneCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $241,886.64 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $241,886.64 and approximately $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.95 or 0.00671996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018105 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $770.89 or 0.01786629 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,417,699 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

