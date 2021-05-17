Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

