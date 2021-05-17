Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

