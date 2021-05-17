Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910,813. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

