Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,465. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

