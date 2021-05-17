Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,062 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up about 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in M.D.C. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in M.D.C. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,104. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

