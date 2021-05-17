Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. 63,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,167. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

