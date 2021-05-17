ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $13.21 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

