Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.77. 15,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,630. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.