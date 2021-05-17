Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.