Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

