Incent Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $378,290.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00472945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00232632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01147637 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

