Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 728,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.