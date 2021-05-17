ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.