ImageCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,608.04 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $108,608.04 and approximately $138.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00447165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00226703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.19 or 0.01328375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,354,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,235,000 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

