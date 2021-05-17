Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $235.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

