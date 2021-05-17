IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. 7,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

