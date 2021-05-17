IFP Advisors Inc Sells 174 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $486.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.04 and its 200 day moving average is $426.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $216.65 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.