IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

