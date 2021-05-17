IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 385 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $72.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

