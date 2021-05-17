IFP Advisors Inc Has $158,000 Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.