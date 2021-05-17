IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $192.74 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.05 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

